Alexander's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
Alexander joined the Giants on a minor-league contract in early May and struck out eight in 7.2 scoreless innings over seven relief appearances at Sacramento. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 but will join the Giants' bullpen after Thomas Szapucki was sent down.
