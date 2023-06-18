Alexander exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a trainer in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alexander gave up no runs on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning after entering Sunday's matchup in the bottom of the ninth, but he was examined by a trainer after loading the bases, and he exited the game. He appeared to be walking with a limp while walking off the field, but the exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.