San Francisco activated Alexander (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alexander will return to the Giants' bullpen Tuesday against the Mariners after missing exactly 15 days with a left hamstring strain. The 33-year-old southpaw carries a 3.52 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 23 innings this season.