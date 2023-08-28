Alexander (7-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 1.1 innings, earning the win Sunday over Atlanta.

Alexander entered after Tristan Beck was pulled in the fifth inning. Alexander allowed an inherited runner to score in that frame and gave up a two-run home run to Marcell Ozuna in the sixth, but the Giants were able to hold the lead the rest of the way. Through 47 appearances, including seven as an opener, Alexander has a 4.46 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB over 40.1 innings. He's been particularly shaky in August with a .935 ERA and 2.65 WHIP over 8.2 innings this month, so it's unlikely he sees much late-inning work over the final month-plus of the campaign.