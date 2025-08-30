Bivens (3-3) earned the win after throwing 1.2 scoreless relief innings in Friday's 15-8 victory over the Orioles.

Bivens entered the game with a three-run lead and one out in the fifth inning, retiring all five batters he faced on just 11 pitches (five strikes). Over eight appearances this month, the right-hander has recorded a 2.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 13 innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 66.1 innings in 44 outings.