Giants' Spencer Bivens: Picks up win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens (3-3) earned the win after throwing 1.2 scoreless relief innings in Friday's 15-8 victory over the Orioles.
Bivens entered the game with a three-run lead and one out in the fifth inning, retiring all five batters he faced on just 11 pitches (five strikes). Over eight appearances this month, the right-hander has recorded a 2.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 13 innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 66.1 innings in 44 outings.
More News
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Allows one run vs. San Diego•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Works bulk innings Sunday•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Picks up loss Sunday•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Allows two runs vs. Philadelphia•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Fans two in defeat•
-
Giants' Spencer Bivens: Vultures win Friday•