Giants' Spencer Bivens: Secures three-inning save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over three innings, earning the save in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.
Bivens was able to help spare the bullpen and came away with his second career save. The right-hander has done fine in a multi-inning relief role this year. He allowed eight runs (six earned) while posting an 8:4 K:BB over 16 innings across nine appearances in August. For the season, he has a 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 69.1 innings, all coming out of the bullpen.
