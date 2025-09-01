Bivens allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over three innings, earning the save in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Bivens was able to help spare the bullpen and came away with his second career save. The right-hander has done fine in a multi-inning relief role this year. He allowed eight runs (six earned) while posting an 8:4 K:BB over 16 innings across nine appearances in August. For the season, he has a 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 69.1 innings, all coming out of the bullpen.