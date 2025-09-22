Giants' Spencer Bivens: Records win Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bivens (4-3) picked up the win in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Dodgers, throwing a scoreless inning.
Bivens entered the game with a runner on second in the seventh inning and retired the first batter he faced before inducing a double play. He threw five of his eight pitches for strikes. The right-hander has made six appearances this month, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six and hitting one across 8.2 innings. Overall, he owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB in 78 innings over 51 outings this season.
