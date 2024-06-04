Howard yielded two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out three during the loss to Arizona.

Both runs against Howard came during the second inning after he took over for Erik Miller, who opened the game with a scoreless frame. Howard found a groove and didn't face much of a threat after that second-inning hiccup. In two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, he's posted a 7:0 K:BB and a 2.08 ERA through 8.2 innings. With Blake Snell (groin) back on the injured list, Howard could make another start or be used as a bulk reliever again later this week.