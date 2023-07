Estrada (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Estrada resumed hitting and fielding drills last week, and he's now set to return to game action in the minors. Assuming all goes well on the farm, Estrada should return to the Giants' lineup within a few days. The 27-year-old was slashing .179/.238/.231 in his last 10 games before getting injured.