Estrada went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and one RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies.

Estrada spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a wrist issue, and he was one of many effective hitters for the Giants on Tuesday. He hit safely in nine of his 10 games prior to his IL stint, so it's a positive to see him pick up where he left off with his sixth game of three or more hits this year. For the season, the second baseman is slashing .308/.354/.480 with six home runs, 13 stolen bases, 18 RBI, 30 runs scored and 14 doubles through 48 contests. He should be able to reclaim an everyday role.