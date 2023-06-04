The Giants are expected to activate Estrada (wrist) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old infielder is on track to return from the IL after a minimum-length stay due to a sore left wrist. Estrada didn't go on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, but he must have demonstrated enough progress in his recent workouts for the Giants to feel confident that he'll be ready to go for the upcoming series in Colorado. Once activated, Estrada will likely displace Brett Wisely as the Giants' primary option at the keystone.