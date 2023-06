Estrada went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

Estrada has picked up the pace on the basepaths, logging three steals over his last four games. He's hit well over the last week, going 9-for-32 (.281) across his last seven contests while adding eight RBI and seven runs scored in that span. He's now 17-for-20 in thefts this season while maintaining a strong .291/.343/.474 slash line over 59 games as the Giants' starting second baseman.