Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Estrada's hitting streak is up to six games (7-for-23), and his long balls was his first since April 14. The second baseman continues to stand out for the Giants with a .329/.384/.532 slash line, four homers, seven RBI, 17 runs scored and five stolen bases through 20 contests.