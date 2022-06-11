La Stella isn't in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers due to back tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
La Stella is out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup, even with right-hander Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers. He apparently dealt with a back issue ahead of the game but could be available off the bench if needed Friday.
