Giants' Trevor Gott: Undergoes groin surgery
Gott (elbow) had surgery on his groin and is expected to make a full recovery within six weeks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Gott apparently dealt with a groin injury for most of the season. He also dealt with a UCL sprain and flexor strain in his right elbow but should be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around. Gott compiled a 4.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season.
