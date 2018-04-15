Beede will head to Triple-A Sacremento following Sunday's matchup with the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Beede allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 3.2 innings Sunday as he took the loss against San Diego. After making two starts for the Giants, he'll be sent down to Triple-A -- Jeff Samardzija is expected to be ready for his regular season debut the next time through the rotation, which prompted the move.