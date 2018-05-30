Giants' Tyler Beede: Summoned from minors
Beede was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Beede will take the roster spot of Jeff Samardzija (shoulder), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old has struggled in a pair of starts for the big club this season, allowing seven runs on nine hits and eight walks across 7.2 innings. He'll likely work in long relief during his time with the Giants, though he could be an option to make a spot start in place of Samardzija as well.
