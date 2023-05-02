Brown (knee) went 5-for-10 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in his first two games for Double-A Richmond after being activated from the affiliate's 7-day injured list Friday.

Brown missed the first three weeks of the minor-league season while he completed his recovery from the minor right knee surgery he required in March. The 24-year-old's ability to play center field in both of his first two games in addition to making an impact on the bases suggests his knee won't be much of a concern moving forward.