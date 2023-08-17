Double-A Richmond placed Brown on its 7-day injured list Friday with an unspecified injury.

Brown is on the IL for the second time this season, after Richmond previously deactivated him for the first six weeks of the campaign while he recovered from knee surgery. It's unclear if he's dealing with a knee-related issue this time around or something else, and a timeline for his return from the IL is unclear. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .221/.284/.421 with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases across 208 plate appearances with Richmond this season.