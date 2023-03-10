Brown (knee) said Friday that he should be able to return to spring games in about a week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown was scratched from the Giants' Cactus League lineup this past Tuesday due to left patellar tendinitis and will require a bit more rest and treatment. Assuming he does indeed get back on the field in short order, the 24-year-old outfielder seems likely to be ready for the start of the minor-league season. He was sent out of major-league camp Friday afternoon as part of the Giants' second round of cuts.