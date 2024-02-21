Brown (undisclosed), who didn't appear in any minor-league games after Aug. 2 last season, is a "full go" for spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old Brown remains a prospect of some repute, but his stock seems to have fallen after injuries limited him to just 59 games in the minors during the 2023 season. After attending Giants camp as a non-roster invitee in 2023, Brown wasn't extended the same invitation in 2024, as the organization seemingly wants the outfielder to get extended reps in at minor-league camp following the injury-plagued campaign. Brown is expected to open the 2024 season at Double-A Richmond or Triple-A Sacramento.