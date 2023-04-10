Brown is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Richmond as he recovers from minor knee right knee surgery, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

He was diagnosed with left patellar tendinitis in early-March and it was subsequently reported that he would miss about a week, but Callis is reporting that Brown needed minor surgery on his other knee. Either way, it sounds like Brown will return at some point this season for the Flying Squirrels, but this setback could impact his ability to push for a big-league debut in 2023.