Bednar has a 4.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB in 35 innings (10 starts) for Single-A San Jose.
The 14th overall pick in last season's draft, Bednar is less than a week shy of his 22nd birthday, so it'd be nice to see him showing some more dominance at the lowest level of full-season ball. He's lasted five innings in just one of his starts this year, and that was back on April 27; he's also had a pair of five-run explosions in his last four outings. With too many walks (4.63 BB/9), a 5.64 FIP and a 5.11 xFIP, Bednar certainly isn't having the kind of success the Giants expected. There's considerable relief risk here.