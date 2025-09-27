Adames went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Adames got to Rockies starter German Marquez early, tagging him for the opening runs in the first inning. This was Adames' first long ball since Sept. 9 versus the Diamondbacks, and he hit just .176 over the 14 games between homers. On the year, the shortstop is at a .226/.320/.420 slash line with 29 homers, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 22 doubles and two triples across 158 contests.