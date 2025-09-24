Adames went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Adames played a big part in the Giants' third-inning rally, knocking in a run with a single, stealing second and scoring in that frame. This was the shortstop's first multi-hit effort since Sept. 13 versus the Dodgers -- he had gone just 3-for-30 with nine walks and 12 strikeouts over his previous nine games. He's now at a .226/.319/.417 slash line with 28 home runs, 84 RBI, 91 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 156 contests in what's been a mixed bag of a first year with San Francisco for the 30-year-old.