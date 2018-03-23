Gordon Beckham: Released by Seattle
Beckham was released by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Beckham will have a chance to pursue other opportunities after having a solid showing for Seattle this spring. The 31-year-old was signed to a minor-league deal this winter, but fell just shy of making the Opening Day roster as a utility man due to the similar abilities of Andrew Romine and Taylor Motter. Beckham spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Tacoma and will likely return to the minors when he latches on with a different organization.
