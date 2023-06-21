Rosario went 3-for-5 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Rosario continued his hot streak at the plate, notching his third consecutive appearance with multiple hits and the fourth of his last five games. Rosario played a critical role in the Guardians' extra-inning victory, driving in Myles Straw on a single before coming around to score to tie the game up in the seventh frame. Rosario has gone 12-for-23 (.521) with two RBI and three runs scored over his last five appearances.