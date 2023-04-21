Rosario (back) has returned to the Guardians' lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.
It will be Rosario's first start since this past Saturday, as he's been battling a back issue. All tests came back negative, clearing the way for his return to action. Rosario is at shortstop and batting second versus Braxton Garrett.
