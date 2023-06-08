Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

Rosario was out for two games with left knee soreness, but he was able to be a positive contributor in his return to the lineup. The shortstop had gone just 3-for-26 (.115) over eight games since his previous multi-hit effort. Rosario has maintained a regular role this season, but he's struggled to a .237/.281/.330 slash line with one home runs, eight stolen bases, 15 RBI and 26 runs scored. His .303 BABIP through 54 games is the lowest of his career, so it's fair to expect him to have at least a small bounce-back over the rest of the season.