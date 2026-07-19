Guardians' Angel Martinez: Begins rehab assignment

Martinez (foot) started in left field and went 0-for-2 for Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Martinez, who began a rehab assignment with the Clippers, was slated to play five innings, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, but the game was suspended due to rain. He did not participate in the game when it continued Saturday. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said the outfielder came out of the game feeling good. The Guardians plan to take it day-to-day with Martinez, evaluating him every day while ramping him up to nine innings. The club has initially mapped out a progression through July 24 and could use most of the 20 days allotted for position players on rehab.