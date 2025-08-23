Smith allowed two runs on three hits and did not retire a batter, picking up a blown save in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Smith squandered a second consecutive save opportunity and has allowed runs in three straight appearances. Prior to this, he pitched well as a fill-in closer for Emmanuel Clase (personal). Smith entered Friday with a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings over 12 appearances while converting four of his six save tries after replacing Clase as the primary closer.