Guardians' Cade Smith: Blows third save Wednesday

Smith gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday to take his third blown save of the season in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

The normally reliable closer blew his first save since April 14, retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning before serving up back-to-back solo shots to Braden Montgomery and Randal Grichuk to tie the game at 3-3 before he put two more batters aboard and got the hook. The Guardians were able to bail Smith out in the 10th, but the right-hander has now been tagged for four runs in his last two appearances, and he's issued at least one free pass in four straight. If his struggles continue, Erik Sabrowski, Hunter Gaddis and Shawn Armstrong -- who finished up Wednesday's contest -- could all find their way into the closing mix, but Smith's job security won't evaporate that quickly.