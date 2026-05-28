Guardians' Cade Smith: Collects 19th save

Smith gave up one run on two hits and struck out two in the ninth inning Wednesday, recording his 19th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Back-to-back singles by Curtis Mead and CJ Abrams to lead off the final frame made things interesting, but Smith buckled down and struck out the last two hitters he faced after giving up a sacrifice fly. The right-hander hasn't blown a save since April 14, reeling off 16 straight successful conversions, and on the season he sports a 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings.