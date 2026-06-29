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Guardians' Cade Smith: Escapes jam for 26th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith earned the save Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

After Cleveland erupted for five runs in the eighth inning, Smith was called on to protect a two-run lead. He allowed back-to-back singles before a throwing error by Victor Robles allowed a run to score. The right-hander stranded runners on second and third to preserve his 26th save of the season. Following a brief rough patch over his last few appearances, Smith has begun to steady himself and lower his ratios once again. He owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 57:10 K:BB across 38.1 innings.

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