Smith struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Angels.

Slade Cecconi gave the Guardians only four innings, but five different relievers stepped up to get the team across the finish line, with Smith working more than one inning for only the second time in 19 appearances this season. The right-hander is tied for the major-league lead in saves with the Cardinals' Riley O'Brien and the Padres' Mason Miller, and Smith has put his early-season struggles firmly behind him -- he's issued just one walk in his last 13.2 innings, delivering a 1.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB since April 7.