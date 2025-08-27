Smith (6-5) picked up the win Wednesday, striking out one during a perfect 10th inning in a 4-3 victory over the Rays.

The right-hander needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to breeze through Tampa Bay's 8-9-1 hitters and leave phantom runner Jake Mangum stranded at third base, setting the stage for Kyle Manzardo to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single. Smith allowed runs in three straight appearances last week, but he appears to have righted his ship against the Rays, collecting a win and a save in back-to-back scoreless outings. Through 13.1 innings in August, Smith sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB.