Smith gave up one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rays.

The right-hander has had a bumpy transition to closing, getting tagged for at least one run in three straight appearances prior to Tuesday, but the Guardians are committed to giving him a full audition over the rest of the season. Through 13.2 innings since Emmanuel Clase (personal) made his last appearance July 26, Smith has converted five of eight save chances while posting a 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB.