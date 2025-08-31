Smith earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, striking out three batters over 1.1 perfect innings.

Smith entered with two outs in the eighth inning and got Josh Naylor to ground out on two pitches. The right-handed hurler returned for the ninth and carved up Seattle's 4-5-6- hitters, striking out the side on 14 pitches. Smith seems to be rounding back into form following a rough three-game stretch during which he blew two saves and gave up four runs over 2.1 innings. Since that span, Smith has gone 2-for-2 in save chances and picked up one win while giving up just one hit across three scoreless frames over three appearances.