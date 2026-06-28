Guardians' Cade Smith: Registers save No. 25

Smith earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Smith was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He made things interesting, yielding a one-out single and then hitting a batter with two outs, but he was able to escape with the save by getting Josh Naylor on a game-inning groundout. Though the outing wasn't smooth, it was a needed rebound for Smith after he took a loss and blew a save while surrendering four runs across 2.1 frames over his previous two appearances. Even with those hiccups, Smith's season ERA is still fine at 3.13, and he leads the majors with 25 saves in 28 chances.