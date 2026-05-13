Smith struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Angels.

The right-hander carved up the heart of the Halos' order, fanning Jorge Soler, Oswald Peraza and Zach Neto on 14 pitches (nine strikes). Smith has converted 10 straight save chances dating back to April 16, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB over 11.2 innings during that stretch. His 13 saves now leads the majors.