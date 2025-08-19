Smith allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning to earn the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Smith entered Monday on a 10-inning scoreless streak, but he allowed an RBI triple to Geraldo Perdomo in the ninth inning, though he was able to strand the Arizona shortstop 90 feet from home. Smith has performed admirably since taking over the closer role from Emmanuel Clase, who is on non-disciplinary leave. Smith now has seven saves on the year, four of which have come in August. He's added a 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 56 innings this season.