Guardians' Cade Smith: Takes blown save Wednesday

Smith was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in the ninth inning.

After walking Jared Young to lead off the ninth, Smith had New York down to their final out before giving up a double to Jorge Polanco, followed by a walk to Marcus Semien to load the bases. It looked like Smith would escape with the save after A.J. Ewing grounded to second base. However, Brayan Rocchio failed to field the ball cleanly, allowing the tying run to score and sticking Smith with his fifth blown save this season. Coming into the day, Smith had turned in seven straight scoreless innings, though he's had some trouble with his command of late -- he's now issued seven walks in his last 4.1 innings. Overall, Smith has converted 30 saves this season, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB across 52.1 innings.