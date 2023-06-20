Quantrill (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Right shoulder inflammation sent Quantrill to the injured list June 2. It's unclear how long he'll spend on assignment, but the Guardians could keep him down for multiple starts to ensure he gets back on track after allowing 14 runs over his last two major-league starts.
