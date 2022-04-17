Quantrill allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while fanning two across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Giants. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quantrill gave up two runs for the second outing in a row, but he couldn't finish the fifth inning and was lifted after showing command issues -- he tossed 91 pitches (51 strikes) and issued more walks than punchouts. The right-hander has a 4:4 K:BB through his first 9.2 innings of work in 2022 and is expected to make his next start on April 21 against the White Sox at home.