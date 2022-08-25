Quantrill (10-5) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six over seven shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Padres.

Quantrill was able to keep his former team quiet. This was the right-hander's third scoreless outing in his last four starts. He's allowed eight runs in 32 innings in August, good for a 2.25 ERA with a 23:5 K:BB. For the season, he's pitched to a 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 94:38 K:BB through 143 innings across 24 starts. Quantrill is projected for a home start versus the Orioles next week.