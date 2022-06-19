Quantrill (4-4) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.

Quantrill came into the contest having logged five consecutive quality starts, but he couldn't keep that streak going Saturday. Among the season-high 10 hits he surrendered, five went for extra bases. Quantrill also had his stretch of three straight wins snapped as his overall record moved to 4-4. After posting a 2.89 ERA in 149.2 innings last season, Quantrill's mark stands at 3.77 through 71.2 frames in 2022.