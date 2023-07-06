Cleveland placed Quantrill on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Quantrill missed most of June with the very same issue. He had surrendered 11 earned runs in 7.2 innings (two starts) since being activated June 30 and heads back to the IL with a 2-6 record and 6.45 ERA in 13 starts this year.