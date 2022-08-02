Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp, tossing 56 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he left the game with the score tied 4-4. Quantrill hasn't been tagged with a loss in nearly a month, going 3-0 over his last five starts, but that's mostly thanks to the Cleveland offense -- he has a 4.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 28.1 innings over that stretch.