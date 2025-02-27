Espino (shoulder) extended his throwing distance to 120 feet Wednesday.
Espino still has a long way to go in his rehab after undergoing two shoulder procedures in the past 21 months. He hasn't yet been completely ruled out for 2025, but he won't have the chance to make any appearances until late in the year.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Out until at least July•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Undergoes another shoulder surgery•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Out 12-to-14 months after surgery•
-
Guardians' Daniel Espino: Shut down with shoulder setback•