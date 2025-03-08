The Guardians optioned Espino (shoulder) to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff in March of 2024. He's not expected to be game-ready until July, but he has recently extended his throwing distance to 120 feet, and once he's fully healthy he'll work out of Columbus' rotation.
